Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Is a Special Occasion

Prix fixe and tasting menus are becoming standard across town, and one of the most grandiose can be found in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten, an award-winning French chef and restaurateur, has restaurants around the world, in London, Paris, New York, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas — and now the latest in Beverly Hills. Vongerichten has three California-style concepts at the hotel, including the wraparound rooftop, the spacious bar and the open and airy lobby restaurant, which has elegant white leather furniture and plenty of booths and banquettes and is flooded with natural light. The three-star Michelin chef was instrumental in the design of all three spaces.

The tasting menu offers more than the usual three or four courses. Jean-Georges offers five courses, plus dessert, plus amuse bouche, and comes in at $145 per person. The gracious army of support and wait staff circulate throughout the dining room in coordinated rhythm without missing a beat.