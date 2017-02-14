It's Time for Burgers & Beer

Farley Elliott

Are you in the mood for burgers? And beer? Of course you are, and you still will be in April, too!

L.A. Weekly's Burgers & Beer is back, and in 2017 the event will be bigger than ever — and also less expensive! General-admission tickets are $50, which is $20 less than last year ... but there will be more burgers this year. You'll get unlimited sliders from more than 20 of L.A.'s best burger joints and beer pours from at least 40 of the greatest craft breweries in the state.

Here are the pertinent details:

Saturday, April 29, 2017

4-7 p.m. with VIP hour 3-4 p.m.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

GA tickets only $50 ($20 less than last year for more beer and burgers!!)

VIP tickets $70 and include one-hour early entry and gift bag as well as all the GA perks

Live music curated by Spaceland Productions

Burger providers include American Heritage Fine Burgers and Cocktails, Baldoria, Belcampo Meat Co., Burger City Grill, Button Mash, by CHLOE, Grill 'Em All, Hinoki and the Bird, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok, Myke's Cafe, Simmzy's, Slater's 50/50, The Pikey, Pono Burger, Stout Burgers and Beers, The Upper West, Venice Whaler and WOLF.

Breweries include 101 Cider House, Absolution Brewing Company, Angel City Brewery, Arts District Brewing Company, Baja Brewing Company, Beachwood BBQ & Brewing, Boomtown Brewery, Brewyard Beer Company, Brouwerij West, Claremont Craft Ales, Coronado Brewing Company, Dry River Brewing, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, Fireman’s Brew, Golden Road Brewing, High Water Brewing Company, Homage Brewing, Indie Brewing Company, Iron Triangle Brewing, Kona Brewing Co., Ladyface Ale Companie, Lagunitas Brewing Co., MacLeod Ale Brewing Co., Noble Ale Works, Pizza Port Brewing Co., Santa Monica Brew Works, Scholb Premium Ales, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Simmzy's, St. Killian Importing, Strand Brewing Co., the Bruery, the Dudes' Brewing Co., the Lost Abbey, Transplants Brewing Company and Wolf Creek Brewery.

Lock down your tickets now with this presale, today through Sunday. It starts Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. and ends Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

Promo Code: BBBLOG

Buy tickets here!

They'll go on sale to the public Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. But honestly, why wait.

