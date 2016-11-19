It's Cold! Have Some Ramen

EXPAND Eddie Lin

Seaweed, pork, noodles. Or maybe lobster, egg, noodles. L.A. is one city that sure does know how to satisfy any ramen lover's cravings. Check out some of the best ramen spots below.

First Look: Oh Man! Ramen Makes Its Own Noodles and MSG

Oh Man! Ramen, is on Ventura Boulevard in Encino. It is also the newest in the mini eating empire fronted by chef Phillip Frankland Lee.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.



EXPAND York ramen at Ramen of York B. Rodell

Ramen of York is The Restaurant Highland Park Actually Needs

Besha would wager that of the newer restaurants to open in Highland Park in recent months, the one that has most changed the eating life of the neighborhood's residents might be Ramen on York, the offshoot of Silverlake Ramen that started slinging bowls of noodles back in June.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Lobster ramen at Jinya Courtesy Jinya Ramen Bar

Can Luxury Ingredients Change The Image of Ramen? Jinya Rolls Out $18 Lobster Ramen

Jinya in Studio City and Robata Jinya in West Hollywood debuted a limited-availability menu item: lobster ramen. It’s the latest experiment in founder Tomo Takahashi’s attempt to elevate ramen to something worthy of luxury ingredients.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

10 Best Ramen Shops in Los Angeles

If you are not among the ramen-obsessed, it's probably difficult to fathom how people can get so worked up about a bowl of soup. Sure, there are ramen's various elements and regional categories, intricate as some medieval scholastic doctrine; the delineation of broth and tare, of noodle and topping; and the endless beautiful myths of origin. But maybe just stop a minute to consider the experience.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

