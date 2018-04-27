It Won't Be Your Average Stadium Food at Banc of California Stadium

Not only are L.A. soccer fans going to experience the new Banc of California Stadium opening this weekend, they’re also going to score some great food.



While watching the inaugural L.A. Football Club match against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, April 29, sports foodies can scream “GOALLLL!!!” while feasting on eats from local vendors such as Seoul Sausage Company, Bludso’s BBQ, Beer Belly and Chica’s Tacos.

Try My T founder, Dawn Patton, is “over the moon” about being the only gourmet ice tea vendor on the property.

“This is indeed an out-of-body experience for me, like, ‘How did I get here?'" she says incredulously. "I am truly grateful for the invitation to be a vendor here. It is such a wonderful opportunity for me as a woman, a local, minority-owned and a relatively new brand.

Having any outside beverages in stadiums other than the team sponsors, i.e., the big players like Coca-Cola or Pepsi, is simply unheard of, Patton says.

“To be playing in the beverage space of this capacity without being in retail — this just does not happen.”

EXPAND Rotisserie chicken Courtesy Legends Hospitality

Legends Hospitality general manager Chris McConnaughey shared his vision for the food area with L.A. Weekly: “Primarily, to have the best selection of delicious, craved items for fans and make their match day and entertainment experiences memorable.”

To serve the diverse soccer and entertainment fans — both local and international — who will come to matches at the stadium, McConnaughey created “plenty of variety” in the food and beverage menus.

“Our offering encompasses the real local Los Angeles food scene, along with excellent traditional global cuisines and upgrades to the traditional fan fare, such as a braised beef loaded foot-long hot dog,” he says.

EXPAND Loaded nachos Courtesy Legends Hospitality

“When we open Sunday, we will welcome everyone to a genuine reflection of Los Angeles’ vibrant food character and an experience of what Angelenos really love about our city and our region.”

Healthful options also have been a focus. “We have a diverse offering of fresh salads, roasted proteins and gluten-free selections. We also have an amazing array of beverage options with nut milks and coffee,” McConnaughey says.

EXPAND Chicken shwarma Courtesy Legends Hospitality

“Our concept the Roost has a lot of great, lighter fare selections in Mediterranean cuisine,” he adds. Pita chips with chicken shwarma, feta and tzatziki and cucumber salsa are among the many dishes.

Other culinary highlights include the Crest, because of course pizza is a must-have at any stadium. The Crest features French bread–style pizzas in cheese, pepperoni and vegetarian options.

EXPAND French bread pepperoni pizza Courtesy Legends Hospitality

L.A. Rotisserie features hand-carved porchetta sandwiches as well as rotisserie half-chicken, which is prepared with several different signature spice rubs and marinades, such as jerk-rubbed, piri-piri and Provençal lemon-thyme.



And the Press offers pressed sandwiches and grilled cheese featuring locally baked breads from O.C. Baking and cheeses from across the Golden State. The beer-braised short rib and cheddar pressed sandwich, the pressed turkey and basil, and a triple cream and peppadew marmalade grilled cheese are not to be missed.