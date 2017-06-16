menu

Thai Street Food Officially Takes Over L.A. as Another Restaurant Opens

The Power Couple Behind Republique to Open Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market


Thai Street Food Officially Takes Over L.A. as Another Restaurant Opens

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 8:55 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Thai Street Food Officially Takes Over L.A. as Another Restaurant Opens
Courtesy Isaan Classic
A A

There's a new Thai restaurant coming very soon (next couple of weeks, maybe, depending on how permitting goes) to Silver Lake, under the Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign.

The restaurant space, on the ground floor of a motel, has been a vegan restaurant for some time, but a few months ago that occupant slipped quietly away. Isaan Classic, its replacement, is remodeling the space with very of-the-moment decor, namely exposed plywood and vintage Thai movie posters.

The restaurant isn't related to Koreatown's wonderful Isaan Station, but the food does bear some regional similarities — a number of grilled items, for instance. Isaan Classic's menu has not been finalized, but there's a lot of chicken and fish, rice with everything, and an abundance of chilies and herbs. The owners are calling it "old-school, homemade, Thai street food."

Remains to be seen whether it'll give Night + Market Song a run for its money.

2701 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake.

Those who believe it's "Silverlake" will never be dissuaded.EXPAND
Those who believe it's "Silverlake" will never be dissuaded.
Courtesy Isaan Classic
Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

