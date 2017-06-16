Thai Street Food Officially Takes Over L.A. as Another Restaurant Opens

Courtesy Isaan Classic

There's a new Thai restaurant coming very soon (next couple of weeks, maybe, depending on how permitting goes) to Silver Lake, under the Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign.

The restaurant space, on the ground floor of a motel, has been a vegan restaurant for some time, but a few months ago that occupant slipped quietly away. Isaan Classic, its replacement, is remodeling the space with very of-the-moment decor, namely exposed plywood and vintage Thai movie posters.

The restaurant isn't related to Koreatown's wonderful Isaan Station, but the food does bear some regional similarities — a number of grilled items, for instance. Isaan Classic's menu has not been finalized, but there's a lot of chicken and fish, rice with everything, and an abundance of chilies and herbs. The owners are calling it "old-school, homemade, Thai street food."

Remains to be seen whether it'll give Night + Market Song a run for its money.

2701 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake.