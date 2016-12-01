Is There Anything Better Than Free Ramen?

Tsujita ramen A. Scattergood

Glendale just won't quit. The neighborhood, which used to bring malls and car dealerships to mind, is quietly morphing into one of the hottest places to eat in L.A. That trend continues this week with the opening of Tsujita's latest outpost, in the outdoor Americana at Brand mall. This comes on the heels of a new Shake Shack across the street, next to the forthcoming Eggslut. With Din Tai Fung just around the corner, Americana at Brand is in the running for best mall food in America.

Tsujita is regularly named as the best ramen in the city. So what's better than Tsujita ramen? Free Tsujita ramen! Today and tomorrow, the new location (which has branded itself "The Tsujita") is offering a free bowl of ramen or tsukemen until 11 p.m. tomorrow night for anyone who likes its Facebook page or follows its Instagram feed.

This is a larger iteration of Tsujita than its other locations, but I'd still expect a line — free stuff and ramen are like catnip to Angelenos. But not to worry: I'm sure the Americana at Brand will provide lots of loud Christmas music to keep you company while you wait.

