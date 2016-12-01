menu

Is There Anything Better Than Free Ramen?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Is There Anything Better Than Free Ramen?

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 12:01 p.m.
By Besha Rodell
Tsujita ramen
Tsujita ramen
A. Scattergood
A A

Glendale just won't quit. The neighborhood, which used to bring malls and car dealerships to mind, is quietly morphing into one of the hottest places to eat in L.A. That trend continues this week with the opening of Tsujita's latest outpost, in the outdoor Americana at Brand mall. This comes on the heels of a new Shake Shack across the street, next to the forthcoming Eggslut. With Din Tai Fung just around the corner, Americana at Brand is in the running for best mall food in America.

Tsujita is regularly named as the best ramen in the city. So what's better than Tsujita ramen? Free Tsujita ramen! Today and tomorrow, the new location (which has branded itself "The Tsujita") is offering a free bowl of ramen or tsukemen until 11 p.m. tomorrow night for anyone who likes its Facebook page or follows its Instagram feed.

This is a larger iteration of Tsujita than its other locations, but I'd still expect a line — free stuff and ramen are like catnip to Angelenos. But not to worry: I'm sure the Americana at Brand will provide lots of loud Christmas music to keep you company while you wait.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell has been LA Weekly's restaurant critic since 2012. She is Australian by birth, and has lived and eaten in Melbourne, New York, North Carolina, Atlanta, and too many other places to mention. She has been writing about food for over a decade, during which time she has received multiple awards, including a James Beard Award in 2014. She likes tacos. And whiskey.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Americana at Brand
More Info
More Info

889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210

818-637-8982

www.americanaatbrand.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

From Our Sponsors

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >