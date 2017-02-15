Is One of Texas' Best Barbecue Joints Coming to Los Angeles?

EXPAND Lunch at La Barbecue in Austin, Texas Lars Plougmann /flickr

La Barbecue, the beloved Austin, Texas, spot that earned a place on Texas Monthly's list of the 50 best BBQ joints in the world (!!), apparently is planning a West Coast expansion, and it looks like L.A. is the lucky city. On the La Barbecue website's locations page is the address for the original trailer on Austin's Cesar Chavez Street, and a second listing that reads: Los Angeles: Coming soon!

La Barbecue is a relative newcomer to the Austin scene, having opened in its current form in 2012. The pitmaster originally was John Lewis, previously of Franklin Barbecue, and the brisket at La Barbecue is often favorably compared to Franklin's. Everyone from David Chang to Questlove has given it rave reviews. If La Barbecue is able to re-create its meaty wares here in Los Angeles, it would be a huge leap forward for our barbecue scene.

We reached out to La Barbecue to find out if they were ready to divulge any details about timing or location. "We are not quite ready to give out info," chief operating officer Cory Rivademar responded. "But we'll email you when we are ready to make an announcement." So stay tuned!

