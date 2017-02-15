menu

Is One of Texas' Best Barbecue Joints Coming to Los Angeles?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Is One of Texas' Best Barbecue Joints Coming to Los Angeles?

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:11 p.m.
By Besha Rodell
Lunch at La Barbecue in Austin, TexasEXPAND
Lunch at La Barbecue in Austin, Texas
Lars Plougmann/flickr
A A

La Barbecue, the beloved Austin, Texas, spot that earned a place on Texas Monthly's list of the 50 best BBQ joints in the world (!!), apparently is planning a West Coast expansion, and it looks like L.A. is the lucky city. On the La Barbecue website's locations page is the address for the original trailer on Austin's Cesar Chavez Street, and a second listing that reads: Los Angeles: Coming soon!

Related Stories

La Barbecue is a relative newcomer to the Austin scene, having opened in its current form in 2012. The pitmaster originally was John Lewis, previously of Franklin Barbecue, and the brisket at La Barbecue is often favorably compared to Franklin's. Everyone from David Chang to Questlove has given it rave reviews. If  La Barbecue is able to re-create its meaty wares here in Los Angeles, it would be a huge leap forward for our barbecue scene.

We reached out to La Barbecue to find out if they were ready to divulge any details about timing or location. "We are not quite ready to give out info," chief operating officer Cory Rivademar responded. "But we'll email you when we are ready to make an announcement." So stay tuned!

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >