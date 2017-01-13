Intelligentsia Coffee Meets Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in the Most On-Trend Food Collab Yet

EXPAND Courtesy Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

Starting Jan. 14, Intelligentsia Coffee will serve Mr. Holmes Bakehouse’s pastries in all of their Los Angeles locations, including Venice, Pasadena and Silver Lake.

Mr. Holmes hit it big in San Francisco with their cruffin — a sugared croissant baked in a muffin tin — and opened an L.A. location in Highland Park this year. The signature item will not be available at Intelligentsia (that would be too perfect, probably), but the collab menu still sounds pretty interesting. The Cali Croissant, stuffed with smoked salmon, ginger, wasabi and nori, is the one savory item. The rest of the list includes:

Chocolate Croissant

Macha Croissant

Ferrero Rocher Croissant

Cookie Dough Bear Claw

Strawberry Rhubarb Danish

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cornflake Cookie

Intelligentsia is about to provide you with the caffeine/sugar high of a lifetime.

