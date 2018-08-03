How to Chill on National Watermelon Day

Nothing says summer like citrullus lanatus, with its thirst-quenching and crunchy red (or yellow) flesh. It’s well worth celebrating today, which is National Watermelon Day.

The first recorded watermelon harvest is said to have taken place about 5,000 years ago in Egypt and is depicted in Egyptian hieroglyphics on walls of ancient buildings. Watermelon has been a summer staple across the globe ever since.

The vinelike scrambler and trailer plant species comes in two varieties, watermelons and citron melons. The citrons have a hard green flesh and are less sweet, more squashlike. They’re more often pickled or used to make jams. The ruby watermelon is over 91 percent water and comes in at a mere 46 calories per cup.