2018 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine Lineup

At a cozy party on the stage of the iconic amphitheater, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association introduced a selection of new menu options for the upcoming season at the Hollywood Bowl, which kicks off with Paul Simon’s farewell tour on Tuesday and Wednesday. Guests feasted on barbecue ribs and Christiaan Rollich’s signature Lucques margaritas at last week’s rollout.

The food and wine program led by Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne has new offerings this year, including a Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine mobile app, which will help concertgoers skip the long lines before a show. Fans can order pizza, bánh mì, hot dogs, picnic boxes, sweets and other items on the way to their seats.

“We’re doing a new family-style feast for Supper in Your Seat, something a little more playful,” Goin tells L.A. Weekly. “We’re doing Susanita’s Carnitas for two, my ode to a Mexican fiesta.”