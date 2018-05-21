2018 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine Lineup

At a cozy party on the stage of the iconic amphitheater, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association introduced a selection of new menu options for the upcoming season at the Hollywood Bowl, which kicks off with Paul Simon’s farewell tour on Tuesday and Wednesday. Guests feasted on barbecue ribs and Christiaan Rollich’s signature Lucques margaritas at last week’s rollout.
The food and wine program led by Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne has new offerings this year, including a Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine mobile app, which will help concertgoers skip the long lines before a show. Fans can order pizza, bánh mì, hot dogs, picnic boxes, sweets and other items on the way to their seats.
“We’re doing a new family-style feast for Supper in Your Seat, something a little more playful,” Goin tells L.A. Weekly. “We’re doing Susanita’s Carnitas for two, my ode to a Mexican fiesta.”
Goin’s team shared the lineup with us. Highlights from the 2018 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine Program include:
Supper in Your Seats: Available by pre-order online up to 4 p.m. the day before a performance, Supper in Your Seats offers curated three-course dinners or customized meals from à la carte selections delivered right to your box seats. Menu highlight: The brand-new Susanita’s Carnitas Feast for Two features ceviche de mariscos; sweet corn tostadas; patio salad of cucumber, tomato & romaine; pork carnitas; Javi’s guacamole; black beans; tomato rice; pico de gallo; and tres leches cake with mango, coconut and lime.
Picnic Boxes: All five of Goin’s complete picnic boxes can be pre-ordered a day before a concert and picked up at the Plaza Marketplace or delivered to your box seats. Menu highlight: This year Goin adds the Maple Drive — peppered beef tenderloin with horseradish cream; Early Girl tomato salad with red onion and basil pesto; fingerling potatoes and wild mushrooms with salsa verde; triple crème cheese with dried figs and walnuts; and a caramel chocolate brownie.
The Wine Bar by A.O.C.: Boasting a wine list curated especially by Styne, L.A.’s favorite wine bar comes to life at the Hollywood Bowl and features artisanal cheese and charcuterie, signature vintner’s and farmer’s plates, grilled flatbreads, market-fresh salads and A.O.C.-style fish and meats. There are also craft brews and farmers market–driven cocktails made with soju and other wine-based liquors. Menu highlight: Lamb skewers with fava bean purée and tomato-preserved lemon salsa.
The Backyard: The al fresco dining room is flanked by two large wood-burning grills and offers an updated, seasonal, market-driven menu of summer salads, grilled fresh fish, scallops, lamb merguez, pork chops, steaks, side dishes and an extensive raw bar. Menu highlight: Diver scallops with cornbread panade, wild mushrooms and gremolata.
Kitchen 22: Made-to-order beef and turkey burgers, Goin’s Spanish fried chicken, grilled Comté cheese on Larder sourdough, and savory sandwiches anchor the Hollywood Bowl’s tribute to American classic fare. Menu highlight: The new falafel wrap with house-made carrot-jalapeño slaw, green onion zhoug and tahini dressing.
Street Food and Snacks: Authentic street foods can be found throughout the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl, including a diverse range of multicultural foods of Los Angeles, such as street tacos, gourmet pizzas, specialty hot dogs, BBQ, bánh mì, sandwiches and nachos, as well as confections and signature desserts at the Sweet Shop.
Marketplaces: Three Marketplace locations — Plaza, East and West — feature grab-and-go salads, hot entrées that include rotisserie chicken, barbecued beef brisket and mac ’n’ cheese, as well as other picnic-friendly sandwiches and cheese plates. The West Marketplace features a sushi bar where chefs prepare premium sushi, available for pre-order or to purchase on-site. Showcasing the best of Goin and Styne’s casual Larder cafe-marketplace, these Hollywood Bowl venues also feature a large selection of handpicked wines, craft beers, sodas and waters, as well as salty and sweet snacks including cookies and brownies, candy, nuts and crackers. Menu highlight: A new sandwich and a summer favorite of Suzanne’s daughter is Alex’s Veggie Sandwich — goat cheese, farmers’ vegetable slaw and basil pistou.
Lucques at the Circle: This is a full-service dining experience for subscribers of the Pool Circle, showcasing a seasonal made-to-order menu and exceptional wine list styled from the award-winning cuisine of Lucques. Menu highlight: Tunisian grilled halibut with couscous, summer squash, harissa and pistachio yogurt.
