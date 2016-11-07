Highland Park's Best Eats, According to L&E Oyster Bar Chef Spencer Bezaire

EXPAND Spencer and Sabrina Bezaire, chef and wine director at L&E Oyster Bar Dylan + Jeni

It's hard to believe that when L&E Oyster Bar opened almost in early 2012, Silver Lake was lacking in quality modern, casual restaurants, or that Los Angeles was lacking in neighborhood seafood restaurants. L&E helped to usher in a new era of dining in the neighborhood, as well as a new era of oyster bars in the city, mixing a Euro-cafe vibe with the creative cooking of chef Spencer Bezaire. Almost five years later, L&E is a staple of both Silver Lake and Los Angeles.

Bezaire lives with his wife Sabrina (who serves as L&E's wine director) a few miles away in Highland Park. He was kind enough to give us a tour of his favorite things to eat in his neighborhood.

6. Civil Coffee

"Beautifully designed space with an amazing coffee selection from local roasters, this is a great place to plug in and drop out. Most recent addition includes food, and it's exactly what you would want when slurping down espressos. The capressa sandwich is among my favorites, with a house smoked ricotta and salsa verde." 5629 N Figueroa St., Highland Park. civil-coffee.com

Belle's Bagels Jean Trinh

5. Belles Bagels

"Operating out of a service window in Hi-Hat on York, Belles Bagels is pumping out not just their amazing hand rolled beauties, but also piling them high with sandwich options and great house made smears. The "North of York” (smashed avocado, chives, cucumbers, radishes and SBEZ hot sauce), is my go to. They are open from 7 a.m. until they run out, Thursday-Sunday, so get there early." 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; (323) 208-9408, bellesbagels.com

4. "The Taco Ladies” on York

"You know it’s a good taco table when the first thing they ask you is how many you are ordering. This tells them how many tortillas they need to make to complete the order. All tortillas are made fresh and the pastor spit perfumes the air for blocks. Just a propane flat top, some stringed lights, and a table full of salsa options, including a napales salad that is not to be missed. The pastor is sweet and adding pina is a must." Located between Milwaukee Ave. and Toledo St., just east of Ave 57.

The Hermosillo Club Sarah Bennett

3. The Hermosillo Club/ Highland Park Brewery

"Bob Kunz is the master brewer and owner of Highland Park Brewery and he is making hands down the best beer in Los Angles. In a space that occupies no more than 300 square feet, Bob stocks the list at the Hermosillo Club, which is located right in front of the brewery, with at least eight-ten fresh offerings daily. With growler fills and beer-centric events that seem to happen every week, the Hermosillo Club is the perfect neighborhood watering hole. Along with great beer, the Hermosillo Club boasts a terrific fried chicken sandwich, and crispy fried pickles." 5125 York Blvd., Highland Park. (323) 739-6459, thehermosillo.com.

Kitchen Mouse Jennifer Daking

2. Kitchen Mouse

"The day after some heavy drinking and street food gorging, sometimes you just need some simply prepared and well executed vegetable dishes. Kitchen Mouse is an oasis in an otherwise bar food saturated area. The romesco tacos and warm brown rice pesto bowl are just what the doctor ordered, or maybe thats my liver talking." 5904 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. 323-259-9555. kitchenmousela.com

1. Antojitos Guerrero

"Little family run Mexican restaurant that specializes in birria de chivo. Slow braised goat served with a side of consommé de chivo and hand-made, to order, yellow corn tortillas. They used to only serve this on weekends, but it has become so popular that it is now served every day. Also little known secret, it's BYOB." 5623 York Blvd. Highland Park. 323-254-6118.