Hidden and Rare Spots for Eating and Drinking in L.A.

Hunan-style preserved pork with tofu at Hunan Chili King Garrett Snyder

Venture outside of your favorite restaurants and check out these largely undiscovered places for food and drinks in L.A.

L.A.'s Best Hidden Restaurants, According to Simbal Chef Shawn Pham

In an effort to celebrate the fact that much of L.A.'s best food is found in the nooks and crannies, Pham shared with us his favorite hidden gem restaurants, places that don't scream their presence but are heartily appreciated by anyone who comes across them.

The dining room at E.P. & L.P., where dinner is served until midnight and you can eat till 2 a.m. on the roof deck. Anne Fishbein

10 Best Late-Night Eats in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has a reputation as a fairly early-to-bed city. This is largely due to the travesty of our liquor laws, which require bars to be completely cleared of patrons by 2 a.m. Many people think that restaurants shut down early, too. But if you know where to look, there is a lot of great food to be had at all hours, all over town — everything from ramen to curries to pancakes is available in the wee hours across L.A.

EXPAND Alex P. Davis, Library Alehouse's general manager, with a fraction of his stash. Courtesy Library Alehouse

Drink These Ultra-Rare Vintage Beers at Library Ale House Before They're All Gone

For the last six years, the general manager at Library Alehouse in Santa Monica has been quietly building up a secret stash of beer. And not just any beer — rare beer. Like, really rare beer.

EXPAND Katherine Spiers

Every Restaurant at Far East Plaza in Chinatown

Should you show up at the two-story courtyard where the fried chicken is housed and find that you don't want to wait two hours for lunch, consider one of the other restaurants at Far East Plaza. Here they are, the other restaurants at Far East Plaza, all of them interesting in their own way.

The Impossible Burger at Crossroads Kitchen is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and a custom sauce and comes with truffle fries. Chelsee Lowe

The Meat-Free Impossible Burger Lands at Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose

Many of us enjoy a good burger now and then — or regularly — but for some, the meal is accompanied by a serious side of guilt, whether it be for the now-deceased cow required for the beef or the amount of land and water needed to raise the animal. Then there’s the methane emissions produced by cattle. Mix it all together, and you’ve got a veritable milkshake of shame. But what if you could eat a burger without your conscience taking a nose dive? That’s what Silicon Valley-based start-up Impossible Foods is striving for with its Impossible Burger.

