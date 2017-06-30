Here's Where to Buy Your July 4th Take-Home Feasts

"Pulled Pork Sando," corn on the cob, watermelon and spare ribs from Barrel & Ashes Jakob Layman

Want to feast on the Fourth of July? Of course you do. Want to do all the cooking yourself? Of course you don't. So have your hootenanny catered! These five options can set you up with barbecue, fried chicken, pie, and all the delicious side dishes that are what actually make, and keep, America so great. You're on your own for sparklers, but for dinner, L.A.'s restaurants have got you covered.

Chopped pork sandwich at Maple Block Meat Co. Anne Fishbein

Maple Block Meat Co.

Maple Block is putting together a couple different July 4th options. For $98 (feeds eight to 10 people), get brisket, chopped pork shoulder, potato salad, a choice of ranch beans or braised greens, 10 rolls, pickles and both creamy and vinegar slaw. There's also the grill pack for $29, with six, all-beef hot dogs, six hot dog buns and house-made relish. Email Jarrad at jarrad@mapleblockmeat.com or call (310) 313-6328, and order by June 30.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City; (310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com.

EXPAND Lemon poppy seed cake with lemon glaze at Huckleberry Anne Fishbein

Huckleberry Cafe

The ordering system is a little complicated here: call after 2 p.m., but the order must be placed 48 hours in advance. It's worth the scheduling, though, since Huckleberry is making some of the best food around. Choose between fried chicken with spicy coleslaw (also comes in slider form!), brisket with root vegetables and ciabatta, chili, pulled pork, cornbread and biscuits ... or all of the above. Huckleberry is also offering a range of desserts for the holiday, including American flag shortbread cookies and a red, white and blue trifle with berries. The full take-home menu is here.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com.

EXPAND Bucket of Bouchon Bistro fried chicken Courtesy Bouchon

Bouchon Bistro

Bouchon's famous fried chicken would make a rather impressive centerpiece at your party. Or an even more impressive hostess gift. The chicken can be ordered by the bucket (look at the bistro's cheeky packaging above) with sides a la carte, or by the plate with corn, potato salad, coleslaw and watermelon. Order using this link, and pick up the evening of July 3 or starting at noon on July 4.

235 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills; (310) 271-9910, thomaskeller.com.

Wexler's Deli - Santa Monica

Now how's this for all-American: Wexler's has put together a "grill kit" for $220 that serves 10 to 12 people and comes with 12 brisket burgers and buns, 12 beef hot dogs and buns, coleslaw, potato salad and pickles, along with all the fixin's. The grill kit is available for both delivery and pick up at the Santa Monica location — order by July 1.

616 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica; (424) 744-8671, wexlersdeli.com.

Brisket sandwich at Barrel & Ashes Anne Fishbein

Barrel & Ashes

This pan-U.S. barbecue joint breaks a lot of rules (it's not beholden to one particular style of barbecue), but that's perfect for a party. You can get a selection of hot links, tri-tip, ribs and chicken with sides of cornbread, collards, beans and potato salad. Something for everyone who's not a vegetarian! Order at least 24 hours in advance.

11801 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; (818) 623-8883, barrelandashes.com.

EXPAND All-American pie at Valerie Confections Courtesy Valerie Confections

Valerie Confections

Want a pie to finish off the feast? Of course you do. Valerie Confections will be baking its $30 "Stars & Stripes Pie" for the Fourth. Filled with strawberries, blueberries and vanilla cream, the pie has a rather patriotic lattice top. Order by noon on July 3 and pick up at either the Echo Park or Grand Central Market location.

Two locations; (213) 739-8149, valerieconfections.com.

