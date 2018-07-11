Here’s What’s Cooking at dineLA July 13-27

More than 300 Los Angeles–area restaurants will be offering special menus for lunch and dinner when dineLA celebrates its 10th anniversary from July 13-27, showcasing one of the most diverse selections yet.
Lunches of a minimum of two courses range from $15 to $25 and dinners with at least three courses go from $29 to $95 for the exclusive series, which features specials from participating eateries including Maude, Providence, Spago, the Royce and Mélisse, among others. Reservations are strongly recommended.
“During dineLA, I like to give guests an opportunity to taste a little bit of everything that we serve here at Nick & Stef’s,” chef Megan Roller tells L.A. Weekly.
“I like to feature a mix of signature items, like our oak and mesquite grilled petite filet and JBS mashed potatoes, alongside a few seasonal items, like the panna cotta with stone fruit — perfect for a warm evening here in downtown Los Angeles. Our sides are served family-style, so dineLA is the perfect time to order a few different selections.”
The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown will be taking the 15-day celebration to new heights in L.A.’s tallest building.
Located on the hotel's 69th floor, Dekkadance will be offering Caesar salad and entree choices of either a margarita pizza, the Dekka Vege (black bean and mushroom burger) or chicken sandwich with bacon for lunch. The menu is available daily during dineLA from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $25 per person excluding tax and gratuity.
For dinner, starters include either lobster bisque with gourmet grilled cheese or beet and burrata salad. Entree choices are linguini with clams, USDA Prime New York strip with shaved fennel and asparagus salad, or roasted wild salmon served with wilted kale and orange lentil salad. Chocolate cake or vanilla crème brûlée are for dessert. The dinner menu is available daily during dineLA from 5 to 10 p.m. for $39 per person excluding tax and gratuity.
The hotel’s No Dive Bar on the seventh floor outdoor deck will offer pulled pork sliders with summertime slaw on a brioche bun and a side of sea-salted fries for $15 per person excluding tax and gratuity. It's available Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Down by the beach, Luigi al Teatro in Santa Monica will be offering lunch and dinner, the lunch menu a steal at $15 for three courses. The starter is a choice of heirloom tomato plate or soup of the day, with the main course either house-made linguine with pesto, potato and green beans or salmon with spinach. Dessert choices of a lemon curd tart or the signature pastiera Napoletana with barley and ricotta are $4 extra.
Osteria Venice West off the Boardwalk is offering a four-course dinner for $49: choice of burrata with blood orange and pistachios or tuna tartare; pasta selection of wild mushroom ravioli, tagliatelle with Bolognese or truffle pasta; and either branzino or New York steak for main courses. Dessert of either chocolate mousse or tiramisu included.
“DineLA is just another great reason to visit one of the best beaches in California,” says owner Luigi Fineo.
Here’s the complete list of participating restaurants: discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week/#
