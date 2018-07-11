Here’s What’s Cooking at dineLA July 13-27

More than 300 Los Angeles–area restaurants will be offering special menus for lunch and dinner when dineLA celebrates its 10th anniversary from July 13-27, showcasing one of the most diverse selections yet.

Lunches of a minimum of two courses range from $15 to $25 and dinners with at least three courses go from $29 to $95 for the exclusive series, which features specials from participating eateries including Maude, Providence, Spago, the Royce and Mélisse, among others. Reservations are strongly recommended.

“During dineLA, I like to give guests an opportunity to taste a little bit of everything that we serve here at Nick & Stef’s,” chef Megan Roller tells L.A. Weekly.