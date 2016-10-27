menu

Here's an Event You Should Go to: L.A. Weekly's Sips & Sweets


Here's an Event You Should Go to: L.A. Weekly's Sips & Sweets

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:45 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Red Bread pie.
Anne Fishbein
A A

It's time to buy tickets for the Sips & Sweets holiday event.

Join us Friday, Dec. 2, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Petersen Automotive Museum for an eating, drinking and shopping extravaganza! Plus, it's a benefit for Food Forward.

Early ticket sales end Sunday, Oct. 30. Use the code SIPSBLOG to access $40 GA tickets and $60 VIP tickets.  

General admission ticket includes entry into the event; unlimited food samples from more than 15 L.A. pastry chefs; beer, wine and artisanal cocktail samples; and access to our handcrafted vendor village with 20-plus vendors.

VIP admission ticket includes one hour early entry into the event; unlimited food samples from those same pastry chefs; beer, wine and artisanal cocktail samples; access to our handcrafted vendor village; and a special VIP gift bag.

This year’s dessert lineup features sweets from Crème Caramel L.A., McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, Copenhagen Pastry, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck, Bearclaw Kitchen, the Gourmandise School, Choctál Single-Origin Ice Cream, Westbound, Red Bread and more. 

Hand-crafted cocktails will be prepared by the Roger Room, the Bar at Belcampo Santa Monica, E.P. & L.P., Birch, House of Punch, the Lucques Group, Sassafras, Miro, Broken Spanish, BS Taqueria, Lost Property, Hinoki & the Bird, 71ABOVE, Sonny's Hideaway, Sotto and more!

Remember, buy your tickets by Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. using code SIPSBLOG.

The event details:
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
8 to 11 p.m. with a VIP hour starting at 7 p.m.
Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile
21+ event
laweekly.com/sips

