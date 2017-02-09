Here Are the Craziest Burgers in L.A. Right Now

EXPAND French Onion Soup Burger with a side of Onion Soup Au Jus. The Stand

Kale salad may be trendy, but nothing beats feasting on a truly massive burger. Weeks of rain have left L.A. actually feeling wintery, and burgers are the ultimate cold-weather comfort food. Luckily, excessively opulent sandwiches — the ones piled so high that two hands can barely contain the layers of meat and cheese — are having a bit of a moment in L.A.

Here are six deliciously over-the-top, completely delicious burgers to eat right now.

French Onion Soup Burger, The Stand

The premise is simple: French onion soup, reincarnated as a fully-loaded cheeseburger. The result? A trans-Atlantic culinary love child. The bun is encrusted with two layers of parmesan cheese, and smothered in gruyere cheese and red wine braised onions. Crispy onion strings add another layer of texture. And, in case the flavor combo gets you hankering for the o.g. version, a side of onion soup Au Jus is provided for dipping.

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles. (310) 785-0400, thestandlink.com.

Humble Potato's impressive Poku Bágá pork belly burger. Humble Potato

Poku Bágá, Humble Potato

Thinly sliced Kurobuta pork belly (the piggy equivalent of Kobe beef) marinates for a full 24 hours in a house made ginger-shoyu marinade for a complex flavor profile created in homage of Buta No Shogayaki, a pork-ginger dish that's intensely popular in Japan. The burger is topped with melted provolone cheese, then served with fresh wonton chips and a yuzu-jalapeño slaw for one of the most unique burgers in the city.

12608 Washington Blvd., Culver City. (310) 881-9498, humblepotato.com.

The Blastbeet burger at Grill 'Em All Grill 'Em All

Blastbeet, Grill ‘Em All

It’s no surprise that Grill ‘Em All, a heavy metal-themed burger restaurant from the winners of The Great Food Truck Race’s first season, is appearing on this list. After all, hardcore is what they do best. Menu newcomer “Blastbeet” also dubbed the “Russian Bear,” is already a stand out, piling a half pound burger high with wild mushroom gravy, hunks of Kielbasa, and Ukranian beet salad. The result? A semi-purple, totally delicious burger that you’ll need to grip with both hands.

19 E. Main St., Alhambra. (626) 284-2874, grillemallburgs.com.

The Beast Burger is a crowd favorite at Tuck Room Tavern. Tuck Room Tavern

Beast Burger, Tuck Room Tavern

The aptly-named “Beast Burger’ does not mess around. The beloved burger is meat-heavy, gilding a wagyu beef patty is layered with three kinds of pork: bacon jam, smoked ham, and applewood bacon. Classic burger toppings like crispy shallots, aged cheddar, and aioli mellow out all that meaty goodness.

10850 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 307-7004, thetuckroom.com.

The BBQ Pork Mac 'n' Cheese Burger at American Heritage. American Heritage

BBQ Pork Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger, American Heritage

House smoked pulled pork and bacon are combined with a hefty portion of mac and cheese, then piled on top of a 2.8 oz black angus chuck beef patty for this all-American burger. Two brioche buns do their best to seal together all that artery-clogging goodness, but this is an undeniably messy burger—as a burger should be.

16610 Ventura Blvd., Encino. (818) 905-0555.

The Canadian burger at 464 DTLA. 464 DTLA

The Canadian, 464 DTLA

Any burger named after our northern neighbors is guaranteed to have maple and bacon, and 464 DTLA doesn’t disappoint. We recommend you go full Canadian by trading the angus beef patty for venison, but the layers of toppings alone are enough to provide a proper culinary experience. The piles of Canadian bacon, dehydrated apple chips, and maple cherry mustard relish combine for a slightly sweet, nuanced bite.

464 S. Main St., Los Angeles. (213) 239-9482, 464dtla.com.

