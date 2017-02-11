Here Are Some Valentine's Day Favorites For Good Sweets and Treats

EXPAND The 71Above dining room at sunset Anne Fishbein

Whether you have a sweetheart, are somebody's sweetie, or simply just really like sweets and good food, this list will give you all of the best places to fulfill your cravings on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Dinner Events at Los Angeles' Most Romantic Restaurants

Practically every restaurant in town has some kind of Valentine's Day dinner planned, and so one way to approach the holiday is just choose your favorite spot and see what it's doing.

EXPAND Clara Polito of Clara Cakes in her Atwater kitchen Heather Platt

This 19-Year-Old Vegan Baker is Cute, but That's Not the Point

The teen baker, who goes by the name Clara Cakes, began selling her goods at downtown L.A. music venue the Smell at age 12.

EXPAND Courtesy Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

Intelligentsia Coffee Meets Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in the Most on-Trend Food Collab Yet

Mr. Holmes hit it big in San Francisco with its cruffin — a sugared croissant baked in a muffin tin — and opened an L.A. location in Highland Park this year.

EXPAND Jakob Layman

Try Filipino-Inspired Desserts at FrankieLucy Bakeshop's Grand Opening This Weekend

The coffee beans are very carefully sourced, but the menu contains fun drinks for the less snobby caffeine addicts among us — a bourbon vanilla latte and a vegan horchata, for instance.

