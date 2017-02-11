Here Are Some Valentine's Day Favorites For Good Sweets and Treats
|
The 71Above dining room at sunset
Anne Fishbein
Whether you have a sweetheart, are somebody's sweetie, or simply just really like sweets and good food, this list will give you all of the best places to fulfill your cravings on Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day Dinner Events at Los Angeles' Most Romantic Restaurants
Practically every restaurant in town has some kind of Valentine's Day dinner planned, and so one way to approach the holiday is just choose your favorite spot and see what it's doing.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Clara Polito of Clara Cakes in her Atwater kitchen
Heather Platt
This 19-Year-Old Vegan Baker is Cute, but That's Not the Point
The teen baker, who goes by the name Clara Cakes, began selling her goods at downtown L.A. music venue the Smell at age 12.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Courtesy Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Intelligentsia Coffee Meets Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in the Most on-Trend Food Collab Yet
Mr. Holmes hit it big in San Francisco with its cruffin — a sugared croissant baked in a muffin tin — and opened an L.A. location in Highland Park this year.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Jakob Layman
Try Filipino-Inspired Desserts at FrankieLucy Bakeshop's Grand Opening This Weekend
The coffee beans are very carefully sourced, but the menu contains fun drinks for the less snobby caffeine addicts among us — a bourbon vanilla latte and a vegan horchata, for instance.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!