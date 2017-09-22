menu

Hello Kitty Cosplay Meets Sustainable Farming at Tanaka Farms


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hello Kitty Cosplay Meets Sustainable Farming at Tanaka Farms

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 5:22 a.m.
By Heather Platt
Hello Kitty Cosplay Meets Sustainable Farming at Tanaka Farms
Yelp/Shan L.
A A

In case petting zoos and wagon rides through a pumpkin patch weren’t enough to entice families to visit a local vegetable farm, now Irvine-based Tanaka Farms has partnered with Sanrio, Inc. for a year-long Hello Kitty and Friends collaboration.

Beginning Sept. 30, fans of the characters can visit the farm for a variety of Hello Kitty-related seasonal events. Life-sized Sanrio characters Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Chococat, My Melody and Pochacco will be integrated into daily and seasonal events like The Pumpkin Patch, Fall Harvest Festival, Christmas tree farming, strawberry picking in spring, and a melon celebration in summer 2018. A limited edition collection of commemorative Sanrio Tanaka Farms merchandise will also be available for purchase at the farm’s market stand.

Hello Kitty cos-players can get excited for Tanaka’s Halloween event on October 28th. In addition to a Sanrio costume contest, guests can expect appearances by Hello Kitty herself.

Family-owned Tanaka Farms was founded in 1940 and offers educational programming that aims to teach visitors the importance of healthy eating, sustainability, responsible farming and supporting the local community. The Sanrio partnership will allow the Orange County farm to use Hello Kitty characters to help teach guests about farming.

“For instance, My Melody can help explain the cycle of strawberries from seeds to sprouts to plants to harvest and eating,” says David Marchi, vice president of brand management and marketing for Sanrio.

This sounds like a good way to get children excited about eating fruits and vegetables, but it also seems like an unlikely connection. How does a small 30-acre local farm get involved with a huge global pop-culture brand like Sanrio? Tanaka's high number of fans helps.

“Tanaka Farms is visited by hundreds of thousands of guests each year and we are thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate and grow together,” says Marchi.

5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine; (949) 653-2100, tanakafarms.com.

Hello Kitty Cosplay Meets Sustainable Farming at Tanaka FarmsEXPAND
Courtesy Sanrio
Heather Platt
Heather Platt is a Los Angeles based food writer, recipe tester and photographer. Her work can be seen in Los Angeles Magazine, FWx, Where LA, PopSugarFood and more.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >