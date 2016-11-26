Healthy L.A. Restaurants For That Post-Thanksgiving Restaurants Green Kick

EXPAND Vegan pâté bánh mì at Kitchen Mouse Jennifer Daking

Turkey, pie and potates — oh my! If your Thanksgiving dinner is making you feel rather overstuffed yourself, then feast your eyes on some L.A. restaurants and food options to help you feel healthy again before winter holiday hibernation begins.

There's a Great New Option For Vegetarian and Vegan Dinner in Highland Park

When Kitchen Mouse opened in June 2014 on Figueroa in Highland Park, it gave the neighborhood a sunny option for vegetarian (and mainly vegan) breakfast and lunch fare, serving as a casual cafe from morning to afternoon. Kitchen Mouse has always excelled at the kind of healthy, flavor-driven vegetarian food.

Strawberry Tomato Basil Smoothie Stamp Proper Foods

Smoothie Move: 5 Blended Drinks We Love

There's been so much talk about pressed juice lately that we'd almost forgotten about how good a bunch of fresh ingredients whirred around in the blender can taste. With the farmers' markets in full bloom, we decided to visit a few of L.A.'s casual cafes to see what frothy or frosty concoctions were on the menu.

EXPAND A selection of Enjoyer's healthy frozen bars Kristie Hang

Have Your Vegan Ice Cream Bar, and Get It Delivered Too

If you’re a super-healthy Angeleno craving something sweet and cold — and you want it pronto — it’s time to rejoice: Ice cream company Enjoyer will deliver handmade popsicles and ice cream bars to your door. Enjoyer makes a variety of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free frozen treats using organic ingredients and fresh-pressed juices from local farmers market fruit.

EXPAND L.A. Weekly

Ammo to Go Offers Farm-to-Table Takeout for the Melrose Lunch Crowd

The menu here reflects more of a fast-casual sensibility than the upscale fare Ammo originally offered in Hollywood. One-time Ammo menu items like goat-cheese stuffed fried squash blossom and mussels in saffron broth have been replaced at Ammo to Go with Cobb salads and premade vegetable bowls behind a glass display.

Kids at the grand opening of Locol in Watts Phoenix Tso

Roy Choi's Locol Isn't the Only Project Aiming to Bring Healthy Food to Watts

The restaurant aims to serve healthy, quality fast food in a neighborhood with limited fresh produce options, where restaurants are nearly all of the McDonald’s and Burger King variety.

5 L.A. Juice Bars That Will Make You Want to Drink Your Lunch

"Eat your vegetables" is easier said than done. When it comes to sipping these superfoods through a straw, health-obsessed Angelenos could probably drink you under the table. A liquid lunch might not be for everyone, but jumping on the juicing bandwagon is a convenient way to add nutrient-dense foods to your diet on a regular basis.

