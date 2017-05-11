Griffith Park's Summer Beer Garden Opens This Weekend

EXPAND Melina Menouki

Every Saturday for the next four months or so, the Roosevelt Cafe in Griffith Park will turn itself into a beer garden — meaning, mostly, that the beer menu will be expanded, hours will be extended, and a DJ will set up in the evening. The charming outdoor patio is there year-round.

The cafe is attached to the Roosevelt Golf Club, a nine-hole course that doesn't allow golf carts. So customers tend to be famished after a day of walking the famously hilly course. The regular menu, which will be available at the beer garden, is full of snacky classics like burgers and quesadillas.

The beer garden will also offer sausages (presumably from Farmer John, the pop-up's sponsor), and beer Iron Triangle, Garage, Coronado and other local-ish breweries. The signature offering is a sausage (with all the accoutrements) and a tasting of four beers, for $20.