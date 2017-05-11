menu

Griffith Park's Summer Beer Garden Opens This Weekend

The Best Breakfast in Virgil Village Comes With Pupusas


Griffith Park's Summer Beer Garden Opens This Weekend

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Griffith Park's Summer Beer Garden Opens This Weekend
Melina Menouki
A A

Every Saturday for the next four months or so, the Roosevelt Cafe in Griffith Park will turn itself into a beer garden — meaning, mostly, that the beer menu will be expanded, hours will be extended, and a DJ will set up in the evening. The charming outdoor patio is there year-round.

The cafe is attached to the Roosevelt Golf Club, a nine-hole course that doesn't allow golf carts. So customers tend to be famished after a day of walking the famously hilly course. The regular menu, which will be available at the beer garden, is full of snacky classics like burgers and quesadillas.

The beer garden will also offer sausages (presumably from Farmer John, the pop-up's sponsor), and beer Iron Triangle, Garage, Coronado and other local-ish breweries. The signature offering is a sausage (with all the accoutrements) and a tasting of four beers, for $20.

It'll be a good post-hike spot, and a nice place for a beer before a show at the Greek, right across the street.

2650 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. facebook.com/griffithparkbeergarden.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

