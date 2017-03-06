Green Tea Lattes and Breakfast Jars Arrive in Silver Lake

EXPAND Jakob Layman

MatchaBar, the New York City purveyor of green tea-based concoctions, has opened its first West Coast location. The company — which in addition to the cafes also sells bottled drinks at other stores — was already very Instagram-friendly, with its colorful drinks and pretty interiors. Appropriately, it's only gotten more colorful in L.A., as the menu has expanded to included yogurt parfait jars and grain-and-vegetable bowls.

MatchaBar has partnered with some well-known restaurants for this initial West Coast expansion. The pastries are provided by Gjusta, and the aforementioned savory dishes by Amara Kitchen, which was an early adopter of avocado toast.

EXPAND Jakob Layman

Though it is technically just a tea shop — signature drinks include coconut water-almond milk-matcha and a turmeric-ginger-almond milk lattes — MatchaBar can expect some Millie's spillover. And definitely some of that sweet farmers' market and brunch action that takes over Sunset Junction every Saturday.

3534 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. (323) 522-6810, matchabarnyc.com.

