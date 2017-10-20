Grand Central Market's 100th Birthday Party Is Next Week

Grand Central Market has been around for 100 years, and Oct. 27 marks the beloved food hall's exact 100th birthday. Luckily for everyone, that lands on a Friday.

GCM's birthday party will have everything, starting with an installation of 13,000 balloons on the Hill Street side. At 10:30 a.m., a birthday cake will be revealed: a 100-layer creation by Valerie Gordon, who runs a stall at the market. It will contain 390 pounds of butter, taste like chocolate and vanilla with strawberry jam and be decorated with whole fruits. And yes, everybody gets a slice.

The party will swing into high gear at 6 p.m., when the live music starts and the vendors start serving old-timey menu items, such as egg creams at McConnell's. Other stalls will offer "100-cent specials." Come in vintage clothes (anything from 1917 on), and you can enter the costume contest at 8 p.m.

Bring an appetite and comfortable shoes.

