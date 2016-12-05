menu

Go Out for Christmas Eve Dinner in L.A.

Unmissable Holiday Recipes From L.A.'s Favorite Chefs


Go Out for Christmas Eve Dinner in L.A.

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 8:59 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Criterion
This year, restaurant Christmas Eve dinners are trending rather upscale, with expensive ingredients and plenty of sparkling wine. So go big and splash out on December 24 — after all, it's Chrismukkah, so it's two holidays in one! And yes, there's a lot of seafood. Read on to find out where to party. (And remember to make reservations!)

Patina
This downtown special-occasion standby has three different options for Christmas Eve, all full of indulgence. There's poached foie gras with radish, seaweed, daikon and black truffle; black truffle custard with Maine lobster, bone marrow and parmesan; Millbrook Farm venison with quince, broccolini, dates and sauce Grand-Veneur. This is the choice for gourmands.
5-8:30 p.m.; $85 for 3 courses, $100 for 4 courses, $150 for 6 courses.

The Restaurant at Mr. C
This restaurant is part of the Venice (Italy) -based Cipriani group, and unsurprisingly is going full Italian and paying homage to the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. The celebration includes a number of seafood dishes including a trio of Alaskan halibut, shrimp and tuna tartar; seafood risotto; and wild branzino over flat pea pods with cherry tomato-Gaeta black olive sauce. (Or you can choose beef for your main, or go full vegetarian.) The Beverly Hills-adjacent restaurant will be a classic L.A. scene on Chrismukkah.
Four courses, $89 per guest.

Union
This Italian restaurant in Pasadena will offer a seven-course Feast of the Seven Fishes menu that includes chive farinata with uni, lardo, pickled green garlic and Urfa chile oil; braised octopus with chickpea conserva, preserved lemon yogurt and dukkah; cured mackerel with sunchoke puree, baby artichokes and Treviso cuttlefish ink; lasagnette with bottarga and gremolata bread crumbs; halibut croquetas with fennel pannacotta, white truffle, and cured duck egg; olive oil poached sturgeon with potatoes, crème fraiche and Passmore Ranch caviar; and red vermillion rockfish with “Livronese,” cippolini onion, pine nuts and golden raisins. If you thought holiday food was boring, this is the spot for you.
4 p.m.-10 p.m.; $140 per person; wine pairing $40.

Melisse
The five-course prix fixe menu includes caviar and truffles and foie gras and lobster and ... you get the idea. This is one of L.A.'s best restaurants, so if you have people in town that you'd like to impress, this is it. Especially if they have a sweet tooth: dessert is a choice between chocolate-hazelnut-salted-caramel cake and coconut meringue and tropical fruit sorbets.
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; $175 per person.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

