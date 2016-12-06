Go Out for Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles

Dylan + Jeni

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, if cooking doesn't make you happy, you definitely shouldn't do it, for your happiness and that of your loved ones. So go out for dinner! Here are some of the best restaurant Christmas dinners around L.A. — fun, upscale-but-not-stuffy venues for some champagne and celebrations. And, as always, remember to make reservations!

Georgie

Belly up to the buffet and just go nuts: it's an expensive spread, and it's Christmas. Georgie will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas, and the food will transition from brunch-ish to dinner-ish through the course of the day. In addition to the food, each table will be decked out with mini hot chocolate toppings bars, and servers will be on hand with mobile champagne cocktail carts.

Noon-9 p.m.; $108 per person, $38 5-12 years, complimentary for children under 4; $30 for bottomless champagne

The Belvedere

The Belvedere, the elegant French-country restaurant at The Peninsula Beverly Hill, is doing family-style Christmas dinner this year with a traditional American menu including chestnut bisque, Oysters Rockefeller, roasted duck, free-range turkey and all the trimmings. Try to get on the patio next to the outdoor fireplace.

11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Public Kitchen & Bar

Head on over to Hollywood! Public Kitchen's Christmas dinner is a mix of buffet and table service, with a very L.A. menu of heavy and light dishes: get the duck confit hash with poached egg, or perhaps a watermelon and burrata salad. You'll definitely hit up the carving stations, which will be serving up rack of lam and prime rib.

11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. $65 per person; bottomless mimosas $20.

Mastro’s

There are two local Mastro's locations: Beverly Hills and Malibu. Choose your expensive poison. Both will be open Christmas Day, and if you go here, you might as well go big: get a seafood tower, a steak with a side of lobster mashed potatoes, champagne, butter cake a la mode ... you didn't come here to scrimp!

5:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

