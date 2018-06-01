Get Your California Avocado Month Fix at Grand Central Market

In case you need an excuse to consume more avocados, it’s avocado season and June is California Avocado Month. To celebrate, the California Avocado Commission has teamed up with Grand Central Market — a place that screams L.A. almost as much as avocados do — to offer specials featuring the fatty fruit.

Southern California’s love affair with avocados is no accident — or is it? The Hass avocado variety that makes up the majority of avocados eaten across the world was discovered accidentally in La Habra Heights after a gardening mailman planted a stubborn Guatemalan seed in 1925. All Hass avocados can be traced back to the Hass Avocado mother tree in this city, which appropriately holds an annual avocado festival.

If you’re looking for more ways to get your avocado fix, here are seven diverse Grand Central Market dishes being served during California Avocado Month — and not an avocado toast among them.