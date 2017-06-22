Check Out This Two-Night Italian Pop-up With Caviar and Cocktails

Courtesy Imperfetta

Jesse Barber, a chef who worked at Tasting Kitchen for a spell before heading up north to stage at Manresa and Chez Panisse (two of the best restaurants in California, if not the country), is back in L.A. to do two nights of his pop-up restaurant, Imperfetta.

The menu is inspired both by Italian traditional cuisine and California's natural bounty. The dinners are not cheap ($200 for the downtown L.A. night; $125 for Culver City), but they are all-inclusive. I'd consider it a pretty good deal for the fooderati.

Cocktails will be made by John Neumueller, currently of Scopa Italian Roots, in the style of Italian aperitifs. Bites served alongside the drinks will include caviar, gnocco fritto, chilled noodles and bone marrow. The dinner menu probably will include prawns both cooked and raw; uni with celery root, romesco and seared lemon; Romaine with bagna cauda, Brussels sprouts, potatoes and cured egg; Venetian black risotto with chanterelles and pork belly; smoked lamb with salsify and gremolata; and budino. There will also be two winemakers pouring glasses to pair with every course.

Tickets for the downtown L.A. dinner on Sunday, July 1. are $200 inclusive and can be purchased here. Tickets for the Culver City dinner on Sunday, July 2. are available for $125 here. Both dinners will go 7 to 10 p.m.

