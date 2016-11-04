Get Thanksgiving Dinner To Go This Year

EXPAND Aliza Sokolov

Thanksgiving is an utter delight. Unless you're hosting and don't feel like cooking. But never fear! To-go options are here! There are restaurants around town happy to do the kitchen creating for you, at all kinds of different prices. We'll be adding to this list over the course of the month, so if nothing strikes your fancy right now, check back in a few days.

Southern-Style: Hyperion Public

Both locations of Hyperion Public are offering a la carte to-go menus for Thanksgiving this year. The menu is Southern-influenced, starting with the brined and deep-fried turkey, which the restaurant is selling in half-bird increments. The sides all serve four or five people, and options include collard greens with chicken stock, black eyed peas with chicken stock, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprout gratin, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, roasted vegetables and herb stuffing.

Pricing a la carte. Pick up Nov. 23.

Wine-Soaked: Larder

This option is for those who want to go absolutely all out and celebrate the holiday with wines and sweetmeats. Order a complete Thanksgiving feast for eight, or build a personalized dinner from an à la carte menu. The choices include Larder’s appetizers – dates with bacon & parmesan; spiced nuts; goat cheese and leek tartlets; spiced shrimp with horseradish cocktail sauce; market crudités with buttermilk dressing; assorted cured meats & salumi; artisanal cheese platters with dried fruits; marcona almonds; marinated olives and assorted crostini. Those are just the starters. Caroline Styne has chosen a list of six of her favorite wines to go with this dinner. There's a discount if you buy at least six of those bottles (Hiccup.) Oh, and there's the option to purchase cocktail mixes. Listen, order from Larder if you want to party.

Pricing a la carte, or full dinner for a minimum of 8 people. Pick up Nov. 23 or 24.

Vegan: Ervan

A good choice for those eschewing animal products, Erven will have Parker House rolls with pickles and mustard; beets with parsnips, herbed granola and greens; kale cavatelli with squash, mushrooms, Asian pears and sage; onion bread pudding with mixed mushrooms; and a bunch of other veggie delights. Cap it off with pumpkin custard with gingersnap cookies, salted caramel and pecan brittle.

$45 per person, minimum two orders.

