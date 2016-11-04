menu

Get Thanksgiving Dinner To Go This Year

The Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners in L.A. This Year


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Get Thanksgiving Dinner To Go This Year

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:46 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Get Thanksgiving Dinner To Go This YearEXPAND
Aliza Sokolov
A A

Thanksgiving is an utter delight. Unless you're hosting and don't feel like cooking. But never fear! To-go options are here! There are restaurants around town happy to do the kitchen creating for you, at all kinds of different prices. We'll be adding to this list over the course of the month, so if nothing strikes your fancy right now, check back in a few days.

Related Stories

Southern-Style: Hyperion Public
Both locations of Hyperion Public are offering a la carte to-go menus for Thanksgiving this year. The menu is Southern-influenced, starting with the brined and deep-fried turkey, which the restaurant is selling in half-bird increments. The sides all serve four or five people, and options include collard greens with chicken stock, black eyed peas with chicken stock, macaroni and cheese,  Brussels sprout gratin, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, roasted vegetables and herb stuffing.
Pricing a la carte. Pick up Nov. 23.

Wine-Soaked: Larder
This option is for those who want to go absolutely all out and celebrate the holiday with wines and sweetmeats. Order a complete Thanksgiving feast for eight, or build a personalized dinner from an à la carte menu. The choices include Larder’s appetizers – dates with bacon & parmesan; spiced nuts; goat cheese and leek tartlets; spiced shrimp with horseradish cocktail sauce; market crudités with buttermilk dressing; assorted cured meats & salumi; artisanal cheese platters with dried fruits; marcona almonds; marinated olives and assorted crostini. Those are just the starters. Caroline Styne has chosen a list of six of her favorite wines to go with this dinner. There's a discount if you buy at least six of those bottles (Hiccup.) Oh, and there's the option to purchase cocktail mixes. Listen, order from Larder if you want to party.
Pricing a la carte, or full dinner for a minimum of 8 people. Pick up Nov. 23 or 24.

Vegan: Ervan
A good choice for those eschewing animal products, Erven will have Parker House rolls with pickles and mustard; beets with parsnips, herbed granola and greens; kale cavatelli with squash, mushrooms, Asian pears and sage; onion bread pudding with mixed mushrooms; and a bunch of other veggie delights. Cap it off with pumpkin custard with gingersnap cookies, salted caramel and pecan brittle.
$45 per person, minimum two orders.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >