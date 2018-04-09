Gelateria Uli's Gelato Tastes Like Los Angeles

The days are getting longer and warmer, perfect ingredients for a walk through the neighborhood for ice cream after dinner. Wandering the diverse districts of L.A. is exactly what inspired dreamer Uli Nasibova to create the uniquely local flavors you can dip into at Gelateria Uli downtown in the Spring Street Arcade and in Beverly Grove.

An immigrant from Baku, Azerbaijan, Nasibova always imagined herself living in the United States; she moved here by herself when she was 17 years old with a scholarship to attend Colorado College. That was followed by a more than eight-year career in the world of finance, where she did everything from investment banking to investment management research. It was one of the easiest fields for her to score a work visa.

Nasibova moved to L.A. and worked at Alliance Bernstein, living through the Great Recession of 2008 and hearing people scream about liquidating assets. It was during that high-anxiety period that she discovered her passion for the cool world of gelato. She left her finance career and dove head-first into learning everything she could about the frozen treat.

EXPAND Michele Stueven