Fun News For Food Enthusiasts This Week

EXPAND Blue Dream weed's high-frequency buzz pairs with the tanginess of the butter lettuce salad’s sesame soy vinaigrette. Flow Kana

If you're a food lover and you like trying fun things, then these stories are for you. Read on to hear about a marijuana infused meal, the craziest doughnuts around and so much more!

This Farm-to-Table Marijuana Dinner Serves Freshly Picked Greens

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Doughnuts from Kwang Uh, Ari Taymor and Jon & Vinny Andrew Noel

Try Baroo Chef's Crazy Coconut Kabocha Squash Banana-Filled Doughnut at Alma

Like just about everything Baroo chef Kwang Uh does, the doughnut he's created for Alma sounds kind of insane. The doughnut is the first in a series being presented at Alma at the Standard, as part of a collaboration series chef Ari Taymor has launched called Doughnuts With Friends.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Russian sodas, Odessa Grocery, Valley Village Jim Thurman

The Best Russian Sodas

For some of the most distinctive soda flavors on the planet, you’ll have to head to either West Hollywood or the Valley, to markets serving the Russian community. Here’s a primer on three favorite flavors in nations across the region, from the Baltic States to Russia, Ukraine and the Caucasus (Armenia and Georgia).

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Old signage outside Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery Courtesy Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery

Tinfoil Liquor and Grocery Might Be the World's First Speakeasy Deli

Jeremy Fall, the guy behind nightclubs Golden Box, Genesis and the recently opened Nighthawk Breakfast Bar, is getting close to opening Tinfoil Liquor and Grocery in Highland Park, and it isn't your average corner store. While the front of the rehabbed historic tienda will have household items and plenty of booze, the location will include a "hidden deli" with a menu from Eggslut chef Alvin Cailan and executive chef Lung Ly.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

