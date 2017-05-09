Friends & Family, From Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern, Now Open in East Hollywood

EXPAND Olive oil eggs at Friends & Family Jules Exum

For anyone who loved the food of Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern at Cook's County, and missed it once the duo left that location, today is a good day. Because today marks the opening of Friends & Family, a restaurant in East Hollywood that features Mattern's savory cooking and Jullapat's incredible pastries and desserts. Jullapat and Mattern partnered with Ash and Niroupa Shah of Trejo’s Tacos for the project.

EXPAND Pastries at Friends & Family Jules Exum

Friends & Family, which sits on the corner of Hollywood and Winona boulevards, will be an all-day affair, serving breakfast and lunch as of today, and eventually dinner as well. According to press materials:

Early risers will be able to enjoy items such as buckwheat pancakes (with house-made preserves and barrel-aged maple syrup), breakfast galettes, and heirloom-grain Viennoiserie, as well as creative options for the health-conscious. Those stopping in for lunch can enjoy a selection of hot or cold sandwiches like the Hippie (which features pea mash, avocado cucumber, sunflower sprouts, and feta & herb dressing on sprouted wheat), seasonal farmer’s market salads and vegetarian dishes like the Bowl (with brown rice, sprouted legumes, avocado, egg, pickled beets, cucumber, nori and yuzu-miso vinaigrette) in addition to responsibly sourced meat and seafood mains, like the Dungeness crab quiche with Meyer lemon crème fraiche. Eventually, Friends & Family will also open for dinner, serving heartier items complemented by beer & wine.

For the time being the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but if you stop by today between 3 and 5 p.m., you can catch Jami Curl, founder of Quin Candy, signing her new book and giving out samples of candy.

EXPAND Interior of Friends & Family Jules Exum

Friends & Family, 5150 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 668-2000, friendsandfamilyla.com.

