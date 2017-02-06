Free 9-Course Tasting Menus in Encino for Restaurant Kitchen Workers

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee at Scratch Bar Anne Fishbein

For the third year running, chef Phillip Frankland Lee is celebrating what he calls "back of house appreciation month," by offering all cooks and back of house employees a free meal at his Encino restaurant during the month of February. And by "meal," he means a nine course tasting menu.

Back of house employees need just bring a pay stub or some other proof that they work as a kitchen employee to enjoy the offer. If you want to bring your friend or boyfriend or mom along with you, but that person is not a kitchen worker, they'll receive 50 percent off their meal. All alcohol is full price, and while the restaurant makes no mention of it, it's probably nice to tip generously, even if your bill is $0.

It seems as though the idea may be catching on: this year, Osteria Vicario in Orange County is also offering a deal for back of house employees during the month of February: a six course "organocentric" tasting menu with the same parameters as Scratch Bar: BOH folks eat free, booze is full price, non-BOH folks who come in as companions get 50% off their meal.

For Scratch Bar's offer, you can visit scratchrestaurants.com to make a reservation, or call (818) 646-6085. The offer is valid throughout the month of February, except for Valentine's Day.

