A New, Casual Seafood Spot Is Coming to The Valley

A New, Casual Seafood Spot Is Coming to The Valley

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12:08 p.m.
By Katherine Spiers
A New, Casual Seafood Spot Is Coming to The Valley
Jakob Layman
A A

Phillip Frankland Lee is making moves in the San Fernando and points north, starting with the opening of his newest venture, Frankland's Crab & Co. in Encino, on May 19.

It's not actually a shack – it is a storefront in a strip mall — but the menu is reminiscent of one, offering fish and chips, fried clams, lobster rolls and chowder. (The latter is a bit untraditional, with crab, lobster and prawns.) Seafood should never be cheap, but the entree prices at Frankland's are reasonable, topping out at $18 for a king crab roll. (Pounds of boiled shrimp, crab legs and lobster are pricier, naturally.)

The restaurant rather cheekily sells mini-bottles of liquor, which can be used to spike your Arnold Palmer.

I'd guess the owners hope to turn it into a chain, as a second location up the coast in Montecito is already in the works.

16101 Ventura Blvd., Encino. (818) 906-9609, franklandscrabandcompany.com.

Jakob Layman
Jakob Layman
Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

