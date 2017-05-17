A New, Casual Seafood Spot Is Coming to The Valley
Phillip Frankland Lee is making moves in the San Fernando and points north, starting with the opening of his newest venture, Frankland's Crab & Co. in Encino, on May 19.
It's not actually a shack – it is a storefront in a strip mall — but the menu is reminiscent of one, offering fish and chips, fried clams, lobster rolls and chowder. (The latter is a bit untraditional, with crab, lobster and prawns.) Seafood should never be cheap, but the entree prices at Frankland's are reasonable, topping out at $18 for a king crab roll. (Pounds of boiled shrimp, crab legs and lobster are pricier, naturally.)
The restaurant rather cheekily sells mini-bottles of liquor, which can be used to spike your Arnold Palmer.
I'd guess the owners hope to turn it into a chain, as a second location up the coast in Montecito is already in the works.
16101 Ventura Blvd., Encino. (818) 906-9609, franklandscrabandcompany.com.
