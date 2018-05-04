Soccer Star Alessandro Del Piero Serves Up Italian at N. 10 in Beverly Grove

N. 10, the latest Italian hot spot on Third Street in Beverly Grove, features multiregional cuisine from chefs Fabio Ugoletti and Nick Parker, formerly of the Bastianich B&B Hospitality Group (which includes Eataly). The new restaurant is named after the number 10 on the jersey worn by the owner, former Italian soccer superstar Alessandro Del Piero.
Del Piero and partner Emanuele Romani have taken over the ground floor of an office building and transformed it into a flowing indoor/outdoor space with a bar, patio, private dining rooms lined with wine from floor to ceiling, and cozy lounge areas with overstuffed couches and a fireplace.
The elegant restaurant features marble, leather and Venetian plaster in beige tones.
"Aside from football, opening a restaurant has always been my dream,” the 2006 World Cup winner tells L.A. Weekly. “Living in Los Angeles, I got inspired by the amazing hospitality industry and atmosphere, and finally worked hard to make that dream a reality."
The menu has a diverse selection of crudo, including seafood. The carne version is a special treat, made with grass-fed beef, whole-grain mustard that almost mimics caviar, lemon juice and cured egg yolk ($21). The charred octopus is a dramatic presentation, served with fava beans and blood orange in season, celery leaf and yogurt ($22).
The spigola al cartoccio is a light Mediterranean sea bass served en papillote with zucchini, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, olives, basil, fennel and garlic confit ($37). A great California take on pasta is the artichoke ravioli, which comes with shiitake mushrooms, kale pesto and pumpkin seeds ($22).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
There’s plenty of pizza and risotto on the menu, of course, as well as a delightful semifreddo of dark, milk and white chocolate, crunchy amaretti cookies and blackberries for dessert ($14).
N. 10, 8436 W. Third St., Beverly Grove; (310) 924-2011, n10restaurant.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!