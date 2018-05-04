Soccer Star Alessandro Del Piero Serves Up Italian at N. 10 in Beverly Grove

N. 10, the latest Italian hot spot on Third Street in Beverly Grove, features multiregional cuisine from chefs Fabio Ugoletti and Nick Parker, formerly of the Bastianich B&B Hospitality Group (which includes Eataly). The new restaurant is named after the number 10 on the jersey worn by the owner, former Italian soccer superstar Alessandro Del Piero.

Del Piero and partner Emanuele Romani have taken over the ground floor of an office building and transformed it into a flowing indoor/outdoor space with a bar, patio, private dining rooms lined with wine from floor to ceiling, and cozy lounge areas with overstuffed couches and a fireplace.

The elegant restaurant features marble, leather and Venetian plaster in beige tones.