Forget Holiday Cookies, L.A. Needs Holiday Doughnuts
Courtesy Birdies LA
Though we stand by our list of the best Christmas cookies in L.A., it occurred to us that we were ignoring the obvious: Los Angeles is a doughnut town. Why aren't holiday doughnuts more celebrated and sought after?
Sufganiyot, after all, are jelly-filled doughnuts, and for many they are the must-have dessert at Hanukkah celebrations. It seems as if, in a town as doughnut-obsessed as L.A., they'd have become every holiday's official dessert already. They haven't, but it looks like Birdies L.A. is on the case.
The downtown temple of the deep-fried is offering holiday-themed doughnuts this year. It isn't so much the filling of the doughnuts that makes them December-specific (chocolate, strawberry, peanut butter and jelly), it's the decorations on them. Christmas trees, snowflake sprinkles and bows make these joyfully of the season. They'd be a great addition to a dessert table.
Look how freaking festive these things are.
Courtesy Birdies LA
Courtesy Birdies LA
Think about mixing up your holiday party menu this year. If any of your guests are Angelenos, they'll be beside themselves with happy gluttony.
314 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown. (213) 536-5720, birdiesla.com.
