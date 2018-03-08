For International Women's Day, Susan Feniger and Kajsa Alger Share What Inspires Their Menu Choices

Kasja Alger, left, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger hope to entice the next generation of Huntington Library visitors with their food at Blue Window Freshwater Dumpling and Noodle House.

We associate Susan Feniger with the Border Grill brand and modern Mexican cuisine. Together with partner Mary Sue Milliken, she built an empire that includes food trucks and booming restaurants in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

It was a 1985 road trip to Mexico in a VW bug that inspired the two Food Network stars, and the rest became restaurant history. They helped changed the culinary landscape of Los Angeles. Now Feniger has turned her focus on a new cuisine — Chinese. She opened Blue Window Freshwater Dumpling and Noodle House at the Huntington Library in San Marino with partner Kajsa Alger in 2016.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, which is March 8, Feniger and Alger tell us what inspires them.