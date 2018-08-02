Follow the Chicken Feet to Corporation Food Hall

Move over, Grand Central Market — there’s a mellower, more manageable food court downtown in the Fashion District with a comfortable urban feel. Corporation Food Hall is an indoor/outdoor assembly of seven vendors including South City Fried Chicken, Pig Pen Delicacy, Soom Soom and Funculo. Think Pine Street Market in Portland.

At the end of the yellow chicken footprints on the Spring Street sidewalk, South City Fried Chicken owner Joshua Kopel and chef Sammy Monsour have brought their Southern roots to the entrance of the hall and represent eight cities in their sandwiches.

The Austin at South City Fried Chicken Ziv Sade

Each one begins with Jidori chicken in marinade and buttermilk brine, marinating together for a minimum of 24 hours. It’s then dredged in “stay crispy batter” before getting fried and seasoned in custom spice blends according to each sandwich’s destination.