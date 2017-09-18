menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here We Go Again With Foie Gras

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 8:42 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Sake-marinated foie gras, salmon roe, milk bread, pickled Asian pear at Tsubaki in Echo Park
Sake-marinated foie gras, salmon roe, milk bread, pickled Asian pear at Tsubaki in Echo Park
Anne Fishbein
A A

The sale of foie gras — the fattened livers of ducks and geese — has once again been declared illegal in the state of California. The initial ban went into effect in 2012, was overturned in 2015 and is in place again on the order of Pasadena's Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Foie gras is considered a delicacy, partly due to how expensive it is. The cost is high due to the work and time involved in artificially inflating the birds' livers, which is done through a process called gavage, wherein a tube is inserted down the animal's throat to feed it faster. For reference, ducks and geese don't have gag reflexes, and they breathe through their tongues, not their throats. The process does sound unpleasant, but it isn't the torture it would be for humans.

Prior to 2012 California had one foie gras producer, Sonoma Foie Gras. The ban shut down the farm, though the company still exists as a distributor. That company's owner, Junny Gonzalez, also works for Bella Bella Gourmet Products, which represents a group of New York farmers raising heirloom breeds of chickens, ducks, quail, rabbits and other small livestock.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has long been leading the fight to ban foie gras. One might think that they've focused this much energy on foie gras in California specifically because there was only one producer of it in the state, a small, family-run farm, making the chance of the industry having any effect on politicians quite small. In contrast, the California Pork Producers Association, which represents dozens of ranchers and processors, is part of the National Pork Producers Council, which represents 67,000 pork producers in 43 states and has an office in Washington, D.C.

Taking on big pork and its thousands of reported animal-cruelty violations would certainly be the more daunting task. But a victory against it would mean so much more than keeping one small California farm out of business.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >