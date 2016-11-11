First Look: The Edmon Brings Art Deco Glamour and Classic Cocktails to Melrose Avenue

EXPAND Short ribs at The Edmon. Heather Platt

A sign of nightlife has appeared along the once desolate stretch of Melrose Avenue between Wilton and Western Avenues. Within the brick walls of the 1927-built Hollywood Historic Hotel comes The Edmon, a new bar and restaurant that aims to evoke 1920s Hollywood with live music and classic cocktails.

Despite its location, The Edmon is not under the same management as the hotel. Anyone who has peered into that lobby recently might say that is a good thing. Despite a recent renovation, the hotel (which is on the National Register of Historic Places) looks tired.

EXPAND The Tea's Knees Cocktail at The Edmon. Heather Platt

But enter Edmon, and you’re suddenly in a tall-ceilinged Art Deco-inspired space. The towering bar is the most eye-catching part of the room. Behind it, bartenders mix up drinks like the Old Cuban (aged rum, mint, lime, bitters and sparkling wine) or the Tea’s Knees, a play on the The Bee’s Knees where Earl Grey tea makes its way gracefully into the mix. General Manager Shaun Cole’s previous experience at Harvard and Stone and The Parish is apparent in the care that goes into each drink.

Even on a Monday night, the bar seems to attract a crowd. Maybe its the post-work employees from Paramount or Raleigh Studios down the street or residents from the newly built apartment complex next door. In any case, The Edmon appears to be a welcome and much needed addition to yet another burgeoning L.A. neighborhood.

The dining room, with basic black tables and chairs, feels like an afterthought to such a lavish-looking bar. Like the concept, the service leans towards old-school with bread service and servers who are more friendly than cool.

EXPAND Scallops with lobster rillette, asparagus and sunchoke velouté at The Edmon. Heather Platt

The waitress recommends the short rib which comes with a squash “pupusita” (a small pupusa), roasted hearts of palm and tomatillos, a dollop of avocado and chili sauce. The kitchen is helmed by Gabriel Cappelli who worked at Koreatown hot spot Saint Martha and more recently Re Creo supper club. The menu is full of little intrigues like an entrée of potato and black garlic pierogies with collard greens, fried quail egg, brewer’s yeast and broth. Scallops come out beautifully nestled with lobster rillette cakes and asparagus in a pool of sunchoke velouté. The menu's traditional format of appetizers, sides, main courses along with a few larger plates for two is easy to navigate. The shareable braised pork shank with persimmon au jus and the tomahawk ribeye could make for a fun date night dinner at the bar.

For dessert, an apple pie and a cheese plate are the only offerings. But seeing as The Edmon only opened a few weeks ago, this could change. And considering that word has yet to get out about this vintage Hollywood haunt, the relatively empty dining room is likely to fill up very soon too.





5168 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood; (323) 645-5225, theedmon.com.