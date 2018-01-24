Little Fatty Adds Taiwanese-Style Brunch on Weekends

Congee at the center of the table at Little Fatty

It’s getting a little easier to find good weekend dim sum on the Westside, thanks to chef David Kuo at Little Fatty in Mar Vista. He’s now serving Taiwanese-style brunch on Saturdays and Sundays that puts a spin on familiar American and Chinese classics.

“When we created this brunch menu, I took a lot of my childhood favorites and what I like to eat for breakfast,” Kuo told L.A. Weekly at the rollout on Tuesday, Jan. 23. “There’s a little bit of dim sum and classics like wonton noodle soup and congee.”

The congee ($10) is a delightful layered mix of soft and warm, pickled and crunchy pork floss, and preserved vegetables, topped with a 1,000-year-old-egg and barbecued eel.