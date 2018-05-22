Firefighters Chow Down to Score Hydration Backpacks for LAFD Co-Workers

Eight firefighters — four from Station 17 and four from Station 9 — ate 37 Barn Burner burgers on Tuesday at Farmer Boys in DTLA. In doing so, they raised $3,700 for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. It’s a number that will go toward buying a potentially life-saving piece of equipment for many local firefighters.

“I’m honored to do my part,” says Zachary Coughlin, 26, firefighter III representing Station 9, about participating in this morning’s burger-eating contest. In the 24 hours before the contest, he stuck to a lettuce diet to make space for as many Barn Burners as possible. His main aim? Help get local firefighters outfitted with hydration backpacks.

As of late, this particular piece of equipment has become increasingly valuable. “The need [for the backpacks] became evident during the recent fires,” says Karen Wagener, president of the LAFD Foundation, which provides equipment not included in the city’s budget. “Fighting fires or responding to disasters when it's hot means that firefighters must remain hydrated for their health and safety.”