Felicia From "Friday" Now Runs a Vegan Cafe Out of a Doughnut Shop

Angela Means made it in entertainment. She walked runways for Jean-Paul Gaultier and Betsy Johnson, did stand-up and opened for Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx and Sinbad, and appeared in the the Nickelodeon show Cousin Skeeter and the movie "Friday." (She's Felicia.) If you already think she sounds like a Renaissance woman just from that CV, check this out: she's currently unleashing her creativity at the King’s Donuts on Crenshaw Boulevard in Jefferson Park. Means is using the kitchen there to operate a plant-based restaurant called Jackfruit Cafe.

“All I can say is that the spirit led me. And now I have a vegan cafe in the hood."

Jackfruit tacos, clockwise from top upper left: American barbecue, Korean barbecue, Jamaican jerk, and Thai green curry

That’s the short version. The longer version involves a lifetime love of cooking, a football-playing son (soon-to-be pro athletes eat so much food) and a family tragedy that jumpstarted Means' interested in health.

Although she'd always loved to cook and enjoyed plant-based cuisine – she was vegetarian as a kid, and is now vegan – she'd never considered combining these two passions professionally until several years ago. She had stopped pursuing acting roles when her son was born so she could focus on raising him; when he got older, she started experimenting with cooking gigs. With no prior professional experience, she got hired as a personal chef and then moved on to preparing her own line of raw puddings and desserts. She started selling them at RAWkin Juice in Burbank, where she’s now a shareholder.

Barbecue and Thai green curry jackfruit, jackfruit vegan fish cake, collard greens, pinto beans, black beans and rice

Last year, Means stumbled upon this location of King’s Donuts. The space wasn’t even for rent, but she felt like it was meant to be hers. Her instincts panned out, and she opened Jackfruit Cafe on Sept. 1.

Means reports a pretty warm reception right off the bat. "People were like, ‘Oh my god, thank you. Where have you been?’” she says. “People are waking up now, watching films like "What the Health." A lot of younger people are getting their older relatives to come in.”

In foreground: Jamaican jerk jackfruit taco

Means describes her cuisine as soul food, and it has global influences: there’s Thai green curry jackfruit, rich with coconut milk and garlic and galangal. Jamaican jerk flavors can be found here, and plays on Korean barbecue. If you’ve never had jackfruit, know that, despite the name, it doesn't have to be sweet. When canned and brined, it's perfect for savory dishes and shreds very much like pulled pork or crab. (There’s a cornmeal-crusted vegan fish cake on the menu that is a standout. It comes with a side of tartar sauce – vegan, of course.) You can get the jackfruit in tacos, slathered in hot sauce and slaw, or with rice and beans and collards. Prices hover around $9 for most plates.

When asked how she came up with the jackfruit concept, Means says, like so many other adventures in her life, it came to her. Now 54, she often works thirteen- to fourteen-hour days, seven days a week. (Her schedule happily fits around that of the doughnut maker, who comes in for the night just as she's closing up.) Jackfruit Cafe is currently a one-woman show, but is planning in bringing on prep help after the new year.

Means says she couldn’t be happier. “I leave here, and I can’t wait to get back. I love what I’m doing.”

2959 Crenshaw Blvd., Jefferson Park; (818) 694-3050, jackfruitcafe.com.

