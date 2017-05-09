Father's Office Announces Expansion to Downtown's Arts District

Sang Yoon Amy Scattergood

A third Father's Office location will open in downtown's Arts District this fall, according to an email sent by proprietor Sang Yoon's team today.

The original Father's Office in Santa Monica was a dive bar favorite of Yoon's when he bought it in 2000, turning it into a craft beer mecca and kicking off the gastropub trend. He added a kitchen and, after tinkering with tapas, settled on a bigger-format menu, the highlight of which was (and is) a burger. This burger, with its crunchy, oval bun and Gruyère, caramelized onion and arugula toppings — and the restaurant's strict no-substitutions rule — made Father's Office a legend. The second location, in Culver City's Helms Bakery, which opened in 2008 and has a nice patio, gilded the lily.

The Arts District is a spiritual home of Southern California's burgeoning craft beer scene, so it's a great match for Father's Office — which, burger controversy aside, has always been a beer bar at heart.

The new location will be in the Garey Building, a mixed-use "community" that opened last year. Construction has begun on the new Father's Office, but reps don't know exactly when it will open. There will be lines, that much is certain.

The Garey Building, 905 E. Second St., downtown.

