10 Great Dining Options for Father's Day

The bar at Gracias Madre Anne Fishbein

There are plenty of options for Father's Day, from take-home feasts to food festivals to super premium steak dinners. Check out these 10 great ways to show your love.

A Basque Kitchen in Redondo Beach is offering Basque delicacy roast suckling cochinillo piglet for Father's Day. The meat will be served in various pintxo plates for $9.50 each, starting at 2 p.m. until it sells out. Reservations are encouraged.

EXPAND Sidewalk view of Church & State Anne Fishbein

Church & State in the Arts District is hosting a four-course Father’s Day prix-fixe dinner for $55 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $26. A la carte dining is also available.

Gracias Madre in West Hollywood is offering all dads a free Purista Margarita, in addition to vegan Mexican food and cocktail specials.

HACHÉ LA in Silver Lake is offering a $15 Father's Day special, which includes an Angus Sirloin Karma Burger, triple-cooked fries and a glass of Mama’s Little Yella Pils.

Smoked almonds at Maple Block Meat Co. Anne Fishbein

Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City is offering a free Shiner Bock draft beer or a free chocolate bread pudding to any dad who comes in to eat. The barbecue spot is also sending dads home with a free jar of its house smoked almonds. The US Golf Open will be on the TVs all day.

Pacific Dining Car is pulling out a very special 270-day, dry-aged, Prime, 16-ounce, bone-in New York steak as part of its special Father's Day menu. You can see what's on that menu here.

Selections from Smorgasburg LA Brian Feinzimer

Smorgasburg LA, the weekly downtown food festival, is celebrating its one-year anniversary and Father's Day all at once. A number of original vendors are returning for the day, including Guerrilla Taco, Burritos La Palma and Ramen Burger. The organizers also promise that they'll be "packing our center shopping aisle with father-friendly gifts. Think: records, sunglasses, leather goods, and more."

Tres by José Andrés in the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills is serving a special Father's Day Brunch. It includes a carving display, a caviar station, chilled seafood and more. The cost is $80 per adult and $38 per child.

Viviane Restaurant at the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills will be serving a three-course, pre-fixe menu. Dishes include a bacon and brie tart with caramelized onion and herbs, a dry-aged New York strip steak with bone marrow butter and sautéed mushrooms, and lava cake with vanilla bean gelato. The cost is $39 per person, and includes coffee, soft drinks and tea. Dad-inspired cocktails will also be available.

Offerings from Wexler's Deli Anne Fishbein

Wexler's Deli is offering a number of take-home special packages for Father's Day. The Wexler's DIY Father's Day Feast serves 10 to 12 and includes a whole hot pastrami, rye bread, mini kaiser rolls, coleslaw, potato salad, pickles, swiss cheese, black-and-white cookies, and chocolate babka. The cost is around $250 (final cost determined by weight). Wexler's is also be offering its "Baller Box," which includes caviar, lox, sturgeon, bagels, egg salad and a bunch of accoutrements for $160. You can order online or by calling (424) 744-8671.

