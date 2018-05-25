Farmers Market Watch: Succulent Stone Fruit

Even if May is gray, summer is swinging into the farmers markets with stone fruit this week — cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums and pluots by the basketfuls. Cherry-picking season is typically from May to June, and they are at their crispy best right now. Whether you choose the deep crimson Tulare or the honey-sweet golden Rainier varieties, get your cherries in the fridge as soon as possible, loosely wrapped in a plastic bag. Wash them with cold water just before eating.

EXPAND Manhattan Beach farmers market cherries Michele Stueven

Whether baked in a cobbler or raw, the perfect cherry pairing is a California freestone peach, be it the yellow-fleshed Elegant Lady or O’Henry. We picked up bags of both at the Manhattan Beach Farmers market for a holiday weekend cherry-peach crisp.

With about 50 stalls, this South Bay certified market is food vendor–heavy and a relaxing lunch spot. You can smell the intoxicating aroma of Cumin Express rotisserie chicken for blocks on a Tuesday morning, juices from the rotating birds basting the garlic potatoes below. But there’s plenty of produce, too, from favorite farms like Arnett, Bozzini and JR Organics.