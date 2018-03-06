Farmers Market Watch: Purple Ninja Radishes and Tangy Kumquats in Santa Monica

There’s nothing more inspiring and maybe even a little therapeutic than shopping at the local farmers market. We’re lucky to live in a city that offers at least one farmers market for every day of the week in every neighborhood, many of which you can get to on foot. We’re on market watch and will keep you posted on what to look for and where to find it across town.

Weiser Family Farms, based in Tehachapi, is one of the restaurant community’s favorite vendors for fresh produce and can be found at farmers markets across the Southland. Known for root vegetables such as carrots and turnips, Weiser is most famous for potatoes. Dérive uses them in its recipe for kelp steamed potatoes with Meyer lemon cream and seaweed salt. Miles Thompson from Michael’s Santa Monica loves them for his Potatoes a la Plancha. "We make it with a little furikake aioli and bonito flakes and parmesan," he tells me.

EXPAND Purple Ninja radishes from Weiser Family Farms Michele Stueven