Farmers Market Watch: Blood Oranges and Fennel in Culver City

If ever there was a Mediterranean match made in California heaven, it’s pulpy citrus and sweet fennel. From Sicily to Silver Lake, both need sun and warmth to thrive. And like an old married couple, they are never far from one another at the farmers market.

Blood oranges are especially plentiful and juicy this season; they'll be available for about another month. The crimson flesh comes from antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which are common in flowers but not citrus fruits, and which make them even healthier for you than their orange cousin. They come in three varieties, tarocco, sanguinello and moro; the moro is what you're most likely to find at your local market. The juice is blood red and tastes like a cross between raspberry and tangerine.

EXPAND Michele Stueven