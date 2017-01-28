Everything You Need to Prepare for the Chinese New Year Celebration

Shrimp Clarissa Wei

This Chinese New Year, the year of the Rooster, begins on Jan. 28 and lasts until Feb. 15th, 2018. China's most important traditional festival means parades, fireworks and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know about the amazing Chinese cuisine found in L.A.

Seek Out These Lunar New Year Food Staples From China, Korea, Japan and Vietnam

Happy Year of the Rooster! This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 28. It's a two-week-long celebration beginning with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ending 15 days later on the first full moon. Traditionally meant to commemorate new beginnings and the start of the new harvest season, the holiday is a time when families around the globe reunite for an epic feast.

Eat These 10 Essential Chinese New Year Dishes

There are a lot of symbolic dishes served during Chinese New Year. Each individual dish is steeped in tradition and is a homonym for a particular wish for the upcoming year, such as "have a lot of fun" or "make a lot of money."

Get Introduced to Hot Pot at Hai Di Lao, a Mall Restaurant With Personality

Perhaps the best thing about getting hot pot at Hai Di Lao is that it needn't be a communal experience.

The term "hot pot" refers to a style of dining wherein a big container of boiling liquid is placed on the table, and eaters can drop in proteins and vegetables at their leisure.

Asian Fusion Gets Sophisticated at StopBye Cafe in Lawndale

StopBye Cafe has been quietly dishing out fine "Asian Fusion Cuisine" at nearly fast-food prices for the better part of six months now. The Lilliputian space has barely enough room for the open kitchen and maybe five small tables. A few paintings and ceremonial tapestries decorate the white walls.

A Chinatown restaurant in 1948 Courtesy Los Angeles Public Library

As Chinatown Changes, the Neighborhood's Chinese Restaurants Move Away from Cantonese Food

From the 19th century to the late 1960s, Chinese food in America in general and in Los Angeles' Chinatown in particular was exclusively Cantonese in origin.

