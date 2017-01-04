menu

Everything About This New Arts District Restaurant Is Beautiful

10 Best Restaurants in Encino


Everything About This New Arts District Restaurant Is Beautiful

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 7:21 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Everything About This New Arts District Restaurant Is BeautifulEXPAND
Emily Hart Roth
A New York restaurant group known as the Smile is opening its first Los Angeles location today. The Arts District restaurant, called Di Alba, will serve an Italian-inspired menu of pastries and salads, and will maintain daytime hours, a relative rarity in the trendy neighborhood.

A menu highlight is the array of focaccia with various toppings, a kind of spin on the ubiquitous fancy toast. Some options include the Amalfi, with San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella and basil; the Bianca, with fontina, taleggio and trumpet and oyster mushrooms; and the Breakfast focaccia with smoked salmon and the expected accoutrements.

Everything About This New Arts District Restaurant Is Beautiful (2)EXPAND
Emily Hart Roth

The lovely desserts are made in-house and include various cakes and cookies. It's a grain-heavy menu, but efforts have been made to offer gluten-free options for both sweet and savory.

Everything About This New Arts District Restaurant Is Beautiful (5)EXPAND
Emily Hart Roth

For some reason the restaurant is launching under a Shinola sign, but no matter. The row of establishments is lovely in a brick-and-metal way, with Italianate flourishes such as terracotta pots full of herbs and outdoor seating. Sort of the typical L.A. strip mall but with a new haircut. The perfect place to eat the new avocado toast.

827 E. Third St., Arts District. (213) 620-6244, eatdialba.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

