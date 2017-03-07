Essentials Flash Sale in Honor of International Women's Day

Chichén Itzá’s chef Gilberto Cetina and A.O.C.’s Suzanne Goin at last year's Essentials event. Anne Fishbein

Los Angeles has plenty to be proud of when it comes to our female culinary talent. And LA Weekly is thrilled that many of our finest female chefs and restaurateurs will be joining us at this year's Essentials event on Sunday March 26 at the California Market Center in downtown L.A. to celebrate our annual 99 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles issue.

Among the female talent represented at this year's Essentials event are Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne's a.o.c. and Lucques, Monica Lee's Beverly Soon Tofu, and Niki Nakayama's n/naka. Female-owned Racion will be there, as well as Coni'Seafood, where chef and co-owner Coni Cossio carries on the family tradition of incredible seafood. We might be lucky enough to see the work of pastry chefs Genevieve Gurgis among Bestia's offerings, or Margarita Manzke at Republique's table. And of course, Nancy Silverton will be represented — her restaurant ChiSpacca will be at the event.

In honor of these women, and all the women who work to make our restaurant scene so vibrant, we're holding an International Women's Day flash sale this week only. Starting today at 10 a.m., you can get get two tickets to the Essentials for $99 or four tickets for $179. The sale lasts until 10 p.m. this Friday.

We hope to see you there!

