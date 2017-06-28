menu

Eddie Huang Is Giving Away Free Bao Today

Eddie Huang Is Giving Away Free Bao Today

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 9:49 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Various steamed bao from BaohausEXPAND
Various steamed bao from Baohaus
Eddie Lin
The television show "Huang's World" is having its season premiere on Viceland tonight, and to celebrate, the network is giving away free bao today in Chinatown.

The travel show is hosted by restaurant owner, writer and television personality Eddie Huang, who first came on the food scene in New York when his now-famous BaoHaus opened.

A Los Angeles location opened last year in the best food spot in town, Chinatown's Far East Plaza. BaoHaus is a simple concept, serving a variety of steamed bao filled with anything from pork belly to fried chicken to tofu.

The food giveaway is June 28, noon-3 p.m. — though they're only handing out bao until it runs out, so if you're truly dedicated, maybe get there on the early side. You'll see the big white converted bus parked on Hill Street across from Far East Plaza. Let us know how crazy it gets.

728 N. Hill St., Chinatown.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

